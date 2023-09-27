Register
Plans submitted for new Glasgow Southside M&S store

Marks and Spencer are hoping to open a new Glasgow store at a housing development in the Southside of the city

Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST
M&S have submitted planning permission to open a new store in Glasgow’s Southside as they hope to place signage on the ground floor of the Victoria development in Battlefield.

The former Victoria Infirmary site at Grange Road is set to be transformed with work already underway to turn the old building into luxury new flats.

Retail giant M&S are hoping to secure premises at the development as they have applied to put up illuminated projecting signs on the building. The firm have recently saw the renovation of two of their current stores in and near Glasgow with shops at Crow Road in Partick and Strathkelvin retial park in Bishopbriggs undergoing makeovers.

It is hoped that the Victoria development will see the creation of a “whole new community” which will include “a public realm, retail units, green space, and beautiful new homes to suit a variety of people.”

A decision is to be made by Glasgow City Council about the plans by October 20.

