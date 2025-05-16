Between the Orange Walk and Celtic Trophy Day celebrations, massive disruption should be expected in Glasgow City Centre tomorrow

Thousands of people are set to gather in Glasgow City Centre tomorrow, in both Trongate with Celtic fans celebrating trophy day after their match against St Mirren and an Orange Walk commemorating VE Day on Saturday, May 17.

The Orange Order will draw in 2,500 members to embark on a parade through the city centre to the South West of Glasgow. Much more people are expected to observe the march along the parade route, though an accurate estimate would be difficult to measure.

Thousands of Celtic fans are expected to gather on Trongate later in the day, following a 12:30pm kick off at Celtic Park, Celtic fans can be expected to gather on Trongate and the surrounding area, particularly the Merchant City.

Crowds of Celtic fans gather at the Trongate to celebrate their teams 12 title in thirteen years on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

While an exact amount of fans on Trongate can’t be measured as it’s an unofficial event with no tickets, last year saw Celtic fans in their thousands gather in the East End of the City Centre.

The Green Brigade have confirmed on social media their intention to gather on Trongate following the final match of the season. A graphic posted to social media by the Celtic supporter group reads: “Trongate Title Party. Saturday 17 May. After Celtic v St. Mirren."

The Orange Walk will begin in the morning of Saturday, May 17 at 9.45 am and will follow this route:

Assembly at Wishart Street by Glasgow Cathedral

On to High Street

Along George Street

On to Montrose then Cochrane Street towards George Square

Along St Vincent Street

Down Renfield Street

on to Paisley Road West

Turning at Harvie Street in Kinning Park

On to Brand Street

Ending at Lorne Street.

An Orange walk parade through the city centre of Glasgow in 2021. (Photo credit: Robert Perry/PA Wire)

While the two events are unlikely to intercede, it does mean that Glasgow City Centre will see massive disruption from the morning with the Orange Walk, all the way into the night when Celtic fans assemble on the Trongate to celebrate winning the league title.