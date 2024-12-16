Massive disruption in Paisley after huge water pipe burst this weekend

Scottish Water have repaired a burst water pipe in Paisley this day following overnight works

Nearly all of Paisley was left without water this morning following a burst water pipe overnight.

Working through the night, Scottish Water have now fixed the burst pipe, at time of writing water utilities are returning to Paisley residents thanks to their work.

Most schools in Paisley told students they would not need to attend today thanks to the incident, while some residents close to the burst water main claimed to have experienced flooding.

Water has been restored to Paisley after an approximate 17 hours, with Scottish Water dropping off bottled water to residents who had no access to water utilities during the incident.

Over the next few hours full service should be available once again to Paisley residents. It’s unclear what caused the ‘30 inch strategic water main’ pipe to burst in the first place, but at this time of year old pipes are prone to freezing in the cold weather.

The water pipe in Paisley has been restored by Scottish Water | Contributed

Scottish Water write: “We thank you for your patience and understanding during the incident.

“Please be aware that due to the size of the affected area, it may take a further 1-2 hours from now for the network to fully recharge and for normal supplies to be restored for all customers.

“We are contacting and supporting customers on our Priority Services Register, and we will continue to support customers who require additional water supplies until we have returned the network to normal.

“As the water supply is being restored you may experience low / intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes. Our "Unplanned Interruption to Your Water Supply" factsheet will help you to resolve this issue.

“You might also experience discoloured water. This is normal after such an incident. Our factsheet on discoloured water provides information on how to resolve this type of issue, but to help alleviate this we are also running a few hydrants within the area.”