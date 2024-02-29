Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The LaFontaines are back! After a short time out, the band have announced a new album - their first in 5 years.

A decade and a half (fifteen!) years since their inception in Motherwell, the three piece comprised of Lanarkshire boys Kerr Okan, Jamie Keenan, and Darren McCaughey boast a unique sound unmatched in the British music scene that is instantly recognisable.

Coming this summer, Business as Usual is the name of album as well as the lead single - which the band members credit as the song that saved the band, Kerr said: "Business as Usual is the song that saved the band. Just as I was about to down tools, Jamie sent me the chorus. I hadn’t written anything since the pandemic, but this song seemed to finish itself.

"It was the catalyst for the full album. It’s The LaFontaines summed up in 3:23 seconds. Unique, bold, and Scottish. Back at it - Business As Usual”

The LaFontaines signature charm shines through in the single, which you can listen to now - it's something that fans of the band across Scotland and beyond have been waiting 5 long years now. Live show's are the bands bread and butter, famed in the Scottish music scene for being an all around good time as the band reach out and connect with their audience on a level that's just not seen in the modern era.

Kerr Okan continues: “To be a band at this point, 15 years deep, on the verge of releasing our 4th studio album says it all really. To still be going hard at it shows the love we have for the music. To have a fanbase that continues to grow proves we’re not f%@kin’ mental, and to have a live show that is genuinely one of the best in Britain, is the reason we keep selling out shows with no industry backing. This record is far from a farewell; it’s a resolute declaration that it’s ‘Business As Usual”

Across their career, The LaFontaines have performed across the globe with festival highlights including TRNSMT in Scotland, VERY TV Festival in Bangkok, the Radio 1 Dance Tent at Reading & Leeds Festival in England and the NH7 Weekender in India. They have toured everywhere from New York to Paris with the likes of Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Anderson .Paak, Don Broco, Deaf Havana and Example to name a few.