McDonald’s announce they’re coming to TRNSMT this summer - with free chips!

Glasgow’s biggest fast food chain will be coming to TRNSMT this year!

McDonald’s announced this morning that for the first time ever they’ll have a presence at TRNSMT this year.

It won’t be hard to spot the brand either - with their trademark golden arches given a glittery festival makeover to make them as visible as possible. The arches are so big in fact that you’ll be able to swing from them on the so-called ‘Golden Arches Swing’.

You’ll be able to grab some never before seen merch from the fast food chain - including McDonald’s Cowboy Hat or a ‘Fries Shirt’.

Also in attendence will be the McDonald’s ‘Fries Van’ - handing out a bumper offering of free Fries to partygoers.

Eagle-eyed festival lovers will no doubt recognise the McDonald’s van and across the weekend, it’ll be on hand to serve 2,000 free portions of Fries each day.