McDonald’s announce they’re coming to TRNSMT this summer - with free chips!

Glasgow’s biggest fast food chain will be coming to TRNSMT this year!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

McDonald’s announced this morning that for the first time ever they’ll have a presence at TRNSMT this year.

It won’t be hard to spot the brand either - with their trademark golden arches given a glittery festival makeover to make them as visible as possible. The arches are so big in fact that you’ll be able to swing from them on the so-called ‘Golden Arches Swing’.

You’ll be able to grab some never before seen merch from the fast food chain - including McDonald’s Cowboy Hat or a ‘Fries Shirt’.

Also in attendence will be the McDonald’s ‘Fries Van’ - handing out a bumper offering of free Fries to partygoers.

Free fries, a festival swing, and exclusive McDonald’s merch will be on offer from the chain at TRNSMT this year!

Eagle-eyed festival lovers will no doubt recognise the McDonald’s van and across the weekend, it’ll be on hand to serve 2,000 free portions of Fries each day.

Fans will need to be quick though – as once they’re gone each day, they’re gone!

