McDonald’s announce they’re coming to TRNSMT this summer - with free chips!

McDonald’s announced this morning that for the first time ever they’ll have a presence at TRNSMT this year.
It won’t be hard to spot the brand either - with their trademark golden arches given a glittery festival makeover to make them as visible as possible. The arches are so big in fact that you’ll be able to swing from them on the so-called ‘Golden Arches Swing’.
You’ll be able to grab some never before seen merch from the fast food chain - including McDonald’s Cowboy Hat or a ‘Fries Shirt’.
Also in attendence will be the McDonald’s ‘Fries Van’ - handing out a bumper offering of free Fries to partygoers.
Eagle-eyed festival lovers will no doubt recognise the McDonald’s van and across the weekend, it’ll be on hand to serve 2,000 free portions of Fries each day.
Fans will need to be quick though – as once they’re gone each day, they’re gone!