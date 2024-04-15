Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazonia, Scotland’s temperature controlled tropical indoor forest, has launched a new butterfly experience.

Based within M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park in North Lanarkshire until August 31, Amazonia keepers will provide a daily free educational tour at 12 noon, providing everything you need to know about the pretty flying insect.

Visitors will be offered a fruit pot to encourage the butterflies to get close and will also be able to enjoy free butterfly crafts and booklets.

Amanda Gott, Zoologist and Amazonia’s Manager said: “I think everyone has a soft spot for butterflies and they are fascinating creatures to learn about. For example, many butterflies taste with their feet and there are around 18,500 named species.

“The tour is a great opportunity for families to see the butterflies up close and learn more about this loveable insect.”

The butterfly experience is included in the regular entry price to Amazonia which is £4.75 per child and £6.20 per adult if booked online.

Butterflies will be in place at the temperature controlled indoor tropical rainforest at M&D's throughout the summer

Located at Strathclyde Country Park, Amazonia is home to over 60 species and a unique place for fun and learning where the whole family can marvel at monkeys, parrots, snakes, frogs, tarantulas and much more.