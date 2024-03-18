Scotland's theme park M&D's show off new ride in special preview weekend ahead of opening
Scotland’s favourite family destination, M&D’s, is to host a special Preview Weekend to launch the new season at Scotland’s Theme Park.
The weekend will take place on Saturday March 23 and Sunday March 24 from 12 noon until 5.30pm, with a break from 2.30pm until 3pm.
Centre stage will be the unveiling of a new ride – the Air Raid - a thrill ride that will 'take you to your limits!'
To celebrate the occasion visitors will be able to purchase a special discounted wristband for just £10 if purchased online, providing unlimited access to the operational rides. They can also be purchased in person on the day for £12.
Jensen Taylor Connelly said, “It’s our favourite time of the year as we get set to welcome visitors back into the Theme Park after a brief winter break.
“The Air Raid is sure to be a great attraction for thrill seekers. Families can also look forward to an exciting calendar of activities we have planned for throughout the year.”
As well as the outdoor rides, visitors can also enjoy the Walk the Plank Sky Trail, an aerial adventure course set over two levels and Devil’s Island Adventure Golf, as well as an array of indoor activities including Cosmic Bowl, Game Zone and Krazy Congo Soft Play.
Other experiences include Amazonia, a temperature controlled tropical indoor forest packed full of exotic animals. Home to over 60 species, Amazonia is a unique place for fun and learning where the whole family can marvel at monkeys, parrots, snakes, frogs, tarantulas and much more.
There are also many food outlets to enjoy from snacks to meals including Monterey Jack’s restaurant.
