Merchant City open huge fan zone for Euros 2024 complete with pubs, restaurants, and live entertainment
Merchant Square announce a Euro 2024 Fanzone, sponsored by Tennent’s, where they will be showing all the Euros matches LIVE on their new 13k laser projector.
There will be a special seating area for 300 in the courtyard space of the Square. The Fanzone, will be a hub for Scotland fans and will feature the opening match, Germany v Scotland on June 14. On June 19, it’s Scotland v Switzerland and on 23 rd June, it’s Scotland v Hungary. Before each of the Scotland matches, fans will be treated to some pre-match entertainment by local singer-songwriter, Kirk Strachan.
Known for his melodic rock style and eclectic range of influences, Kirk will be entertaining the crowd from 6pm on the build-up to our national team’s key games.
Open between 5pm and 11pm, over the month-long tournament, seating is on a first come, first served basis. If the seating area is full, fans are welcome to book a table in one of the
many bars and restaurants in Merchant Square including: Bar Soba, Metropolitan, O’Neill’s, Pania, Sano, Table Twenty-Eight and The Tap Yard.
Fans can access drinks and food from each of the venues in the Square from the Fanzone.
A spokesperson for Merchant Square commented: “For those unable to make the pilgrimage to Germany, we’re delighted to be hosting the Merchant Square Euro 2024 Fanzone – sponsored by Tennent’s - a hub for all Scotland fans! Entry to the Fanzone is free, and you’ll be guaranteed a great atmosphere. Good luck Scotland!”
