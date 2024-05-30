Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Merchant City will have its own fan zone for the Euros 2024 this Summer

Merchant Square announce a Euro 2024 Fanzone, sponsored by Tennent’s, where they will be showing all the Euros matches LIVE on their new 13k laser projector.

There will be a special seating area for 300 in the courtyard space of the Square. The Fanzone, will be a hub for Scotland fans and will feature the opening match, Germany v Scotland on June 14. On June 19, it’s Scotland v Switzerland and on 23 rd June, it’s Scotland v Hungary. Before each of the Scotland matches, fans will be treated to some pre-match entertainment by local singer-songwriter, Kirk Strachan.

Known for his melodic rock style and eclectic range of influences, Kirk will be entertaining the crowd from 6pm on the build-up to our national team’s key games.

Open between 5pm and 11pm, over the month-long tournament, seating is on a first come, first served basis. If the seating area is full, fans are welcome to book a table in one of the

many bars and restaurants in Merchant Square including: Bar Soba, Metropolitan, O’Neill’s, Pania, Sano, Table Twenty-Eight and The Tap Yard.

Fans can access drinks and food from each of the venues in the Square from the Fanzone.

