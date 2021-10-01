More bike storage shelters are being planned in Glasgow after the success of a pilot scheme, which has seen “significant” demand.

The final online meeting will examine the action plan which aims to enhance opportunities for walking and cycling.

Since May, Cyclehoop, appointed by the council to deliver the scheme, has installed 61 shelters, with 333 of 354 spaces now occupied.

There are 995 applicants on a waiting list for full shelters, and requests for 328 stores in new locations.

These requests will now be assessed before new stores are rolled out from February/March next year.

They would be delivered within the current £490,000, three-year contract with Cyclehoop, which is expected to cover an extra 70 to 90 shelters.

A council report states: “Officers will try to balance requests for new locations with addressing waiting lists in established locations and the second phase will therefore be a mixture of new locations and increased capacity in existing locations.

“It should be noted however that there will be insufficient capacity to completely address the existing waiting lists.”

New locations will be selected based on the number of requests received for a shelter in an area and on demand due to household density in areas. The proximity to current or planned cycle infrastructure, such as lanes, will also be considered.

Consideration will be given to increasing capacity in existing locations of high demand.

Community groups and housing associations with available funding will be able to work with the council to “develop and expand the scheme to serve residents in those areas”.

George Gillespie, executive director of neighbourhoods, regeneration and sustainability, added: “Glasgow has a significant number of its population living within a four-mile radius of the city centre in properties such as Victorian tenements, high rise flats and apartment blocks.

“These often have limited cycle storage space and are based around narrow central stairwells. This presents problems for storing and moving bicycles and, where cycles are stored in communal space, can cause an obstruction and attract a greater risk of theft.

“The introduction of secure cycle parking has sought to overcome these significant barriers to the ability of residents to lead more sustainable and active lives.”

Cyclehoop initially installed 59 shelters, which take six bikes each, and two more units have been installed this month, the report reveals. There are 52 fully occupied shelters and 94 per cent of spaces are taken.

Since the shelters were installed, two units have required repairs. One due to a handle failure, which was covered under warranty, and the other after a vehicle hit a panel, causing a dent, which cost £200 to repair.

There has been one report of graffiti and three reports of anti-social behaviour, which have included fly tipping, children hitting a shelter and one store, which had no users, becoming a “target of youths”.