More than 61,000 potholes reported in Glasgow in the last 4 years data finds

Glaswegians have reported potholes 61,000 times in the last 4 years

More than 61,000 potholes have been reported in Glasgow since 2020, new data reveals.

In total, the number of potholes reported between 2020 and 2023 account for 17% of the region's total. That’s according to new Freedom of Information data obtained by `Confused.com(1). According to the data, 18,760 of these were reported just last year, which is a 49% rise in reports compared to 4 years ago.

In total, more than 25,000 potholes have been fixed in Glasgow since 2020, which is 73% less than the number of potholes reported. And as the latest figures show, potholes are still a huge problem for drivers.

It’s a similar picture across the rest of the UK, with almost 1 million potholes reported last year alone. This is a 24% increase compared to 2020. And more than 4.4 million claims were made by drivers for pothole damage last year.

That’s a 6% rise in pothole claims in comparison to 2020. But despite claims going up, it appears that payouts aren’t following the same trend. Data reveals how councils paid out around £3.3 million last year for pothole damages. But in comparison, this is down from £3.8 million that was paid out in 2020.

And it seems potholes are all too common and affect millions of drivers each year. Further research of 2,000 UK drivers found almost all (92%) have driven over a pothole in the past. More than 1 in 5 (22%) damaged their car as a result.

Tyres suffered the worst damage by potholes, with more than half (57%) of those reporting a punctured or flat tyre. More than a third (35%) said potholes damaged their suspension, and another third (32%) said their car tracking was impacted.

To repair these damages, drivers said they had to pay out £169, on average. But less than 1 in 5 (17%) tried to claim back repair costs from their local council. And with those drivers saying they found the process stressful (42%) or long-winded (30%), it could be why many chose to just fund the repairs themselves. And of those who made a claim to their local council, around a third (31%) were completely unsuccessful in getting compensation. But those who did managed to claim back around £214, on average for damages..

More than half (58%) of drivers think UK roads have never been worse for pothole damage. But the amount of potholes and the lack of compensation offered to drivers could be down to the tight budgets given to local councils.

Last year, the government recognised the influx of potholes creating dangerous scenarios for many UK drivers. And as a result, the government announced a £200 million pot of money for councils in England during the 2023 Spring Budget.

This was to specifically tackle pothole repairs and funding was allocated to councils by the Department for Transport (DfT). But some local councils received a bigger slice than others. This could be one of the main reasons why some drivers are more successful with claims than others. It could also be why some councils are able to repair potholes more frequently than others.

Money aside, councils were kept busy last year. That’s as data reveals how 1.2 million potholes were collectively fixed across the UK in 2023. The good news is that the amount of pothole repairs is up by 19% in comparison to 2020. But the bad news is that a fairly equal amount is still being reported annually, so the burden on drivers is vast. And potholes can not only cause serious damage to cars, but injure drivers and risk the safety of many other road users. In fact, a third (33%) of drivers say potholes are one of their main safety concerns as a driver. And if potholes aren’t fixed by councils in a timely manner, they could continue to be a burden for many who use the roads.

And despite efforts by the government to tackle the problem, it seems that the majority of UK drivers want further change. That’s as almost half (48%) want the government to put more funding towards pothole repairs. And more than half (53%) think that it should be a legal requirement for councils to repair a pothole after it’s been reported.

Motor expert, Louise Thomas at Confused.com car insurance comments:

“Potholes are proving problematic for drivers. That’s as our latest data reveals how roads are seemingly getting worse, with around 1 million potholes reported in the UK just last year - a 24% increase compared to 2020.

“There’s no denying that the UK has a pothole problem, and the government has dedicated more funding as a result. But for some drivers this isn’t enough. Especially if they live in high risk areas, where wet and colder weather means problems are more likely to arise.

“If you see a pothole while driving, it’s important to report it to the local council straight away. Even if it didn’t damage your car, you could help to protect other drivers who might come into contact with it at a later date. Potholes can cause damage to vehicles, so the sooner it’s fixed, the safer road users will be.

“If your car is damaged due to a pothole, you should always try to reclaim the cost of damage through the council first. That’s because pothole repairs are their responsibility. When making a claim, make sure to take pictures or videos for evidence and be as detailed as you can.

