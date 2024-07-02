Street food and music festival set to come to Kelvin Way this Summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big Feed and Melting Pot are returning for a new music and food festival this September weekend

The September Weekend food, drink, and tunes festival at the Kelvin Way and Bandstand sees day time sessions on Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm, plus Melting Pot presents Craig Charles from 5pm on Saturday.

Rainbow Twisters and Dream Team Kids top the bill for the wee ones with live performances, balloon twisting, interactive dance acts, guest performers, kids disco and spray on temporary tattoos – all included in ticket price,

And of course a huge range of amazing street food traders, quirky makers market and plenty of choice on the drinks front over Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September.

Market stalls at Melting Pot x Big Feed Kitchen | Virtual Mitchell

Joe Aitken of Big Feed said: “We’re really excited to return to one of Scotland’s most iconic venues – we’re the first people to be allowed to use the Kelvin Way itself as a venue, rather than just the Bandstand.

“Thank you to our partners at Glasgow City for their support – we are over the moon to deliver quality events, entertainment, food and drink offerings to the people of our city and beyond.

“Our brand partners Melting Pot, Rainbow Twisters and Dream Team Kids are set to smash it with an incredible headliner Craig Charles and really fun stuff for the kids.”

Big Feed Kitchen at Kelvin Way | Contributed

The Big Feed day time event runs from 11am to 4pm with a quick break before the late night Melting Pot shenanigans kick off from 5-10pm. Day time costs £12 for adults, £8 for kids or free for “babes in arms”, with no hidden costs for the entertainment, spray tattoos, etc.

Mark MacKechnie of Melting Pot said: “Craig is the perfect artist to top the bill of our disco extravaganza – just the right mood.

“Such a beautiful venue, loads of great food and drinks and those killer grooves. There’s no better way to round off the summer.”