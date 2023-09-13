Motherwell Concert Hall has closed with immediate affect after an inspection found RAAC in the roof - upcoming shows are likely to be cancelled while replacement works are undertaken

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motherwell Concert Hall is set to close with ‘immediate effect until further notice’ following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the roof.

Tickets for upcoming shows are no longer on sale while North Lanarkshire Council and CultureNL remove and replace the dangerous concrete material.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The timeline to replace the RAAC in the roof is unclear, and ticket holders for upcoming shows are in the process of being contacted. Huge events that could be affected include: Gary Faulds (September 22), Nicholas McDonald (October 21), Belle & Sebastien (December 8 and December 9), and of course, the beloved pantomime taking place over the Christmas season alongside dozens of other events, plays, and shows.

An initial inspection was carried out yesterday (September 12) which uncovered the presence of RAAC in planks that compromise the ‘majority of the roof structure’ - the inspection also found evidence of water ingress to the roof space, meaning a full intrusive survey is required.

RAAC can be susceptible to failure when exposed to moisture. The ‘bubbles’ can allow water to enter the material. This moisture can also cause decay in any reinforcement steel (‘rebar’) present in the material.

Research has shown that RAAC has a far lower structural loading capacity than other generic reinforced concrete products. Its condition deteriorates further if water is present, due to leaks from roofs, which can compromise the reinforcement bars contained within RAAC planks. Thankfully the inspection uncovered the dangerous material before any further catastropic damage, such as the roof falling through the building, had occurred.

Motherwell Concert Hall will close with ‘immediate effect’ following discovery of dangerous RAAC materials in the roof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on the CultureNL website reads:“Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre will be closed with immediate effect after an initial survey was carried out which found that the roof is largely made from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

“The inspection also found some evidence of water ingress to the roof and a full intrusive survey is required. While this is carried out, the concert hall and theatre will remain closed to staff and visitors until further notice.

“While this is disappointing, safety is a priority. We’ll be in touch with ticket holders directly for performances affected and we’ll keep you updated.”

In addition to the concert hall - one school, and one community centre were also discovered to contain RAAC.