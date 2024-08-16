Much-loved Wishaw restaurant to change owners for the first time in over 50 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The New Pak Yee in Wishaw has been taken over by new owners and is set to reopen as an Indian restaurant

A Glaswegian restaurant firm have bought over the New Pak Yee, one of North Lanarkshire’s most historic restaurants in Wishaw.

When it opened on Wishaw’s main street in 1972 it was believed to be the first Chinese restaurant in North Lanarkshire and it’s been owned by the Tang family for the 52 years it’s been serving the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tang family will now be retiring from running the 65-cover restaurant, and will close for refurbishment before reopening as an Indian restaurant - Obsession of Shahbaz.

The new owners run Obsession of India currently based on Glasgow’s High Street. The New Pak Yee will begin the works in late August and hopefully reopen in early September if works go to plan.

Sold through business associates Smith & Clough, the sale was for all 3 floors of the building, including the residence above the restaurant.

With the loss of the New Pak Yee, there will no longer be a sit-down Chinese restaurant in Wishaw, although the town will now see a new sit-down Indian restaurant.

For more on Wishaw, read our tourist guide to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Pak Yee will become Obsession of Shahbaz after being taken over by new owners | Contributed

They said: "We are pleased to announce the sale of the New Pak Yee restaurant which had been owned by our clients, the Tang family since 1972 and was the first Chinese restaurant in North Lanarkshire.