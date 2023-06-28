The family music festival will be hosted at Strathallan Castle!

From August 4-7 2023, Mugstock: A Festival of Music and Merriment – will return with its most diverse line-up ever at new location, Strathallan Castle, formerly the location of T in the Park.

Mugstock is a volunteer-led, non-profit festival excited to find its place in a new community, celebrating and contributing to the cultural life of the area.

It’s been 4 long and eventful years since the last Mugstock but this unique, boutique festival is ready to come back with a bang.

The full line-up is now confirmed with more than 130 acts and attractions announced including Idlewild, Craig Charles, Beardyman, Utah Saints, Henge, Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, London Astrobeat Orchestra Performs Talking Heads, Mungo’s Hifi, Siobhan Wilson, BIS, Preston Reed, Mickey 9s, Girobabies, The Well Happy Band, Westfalia, True Gents, The Twistettes, John Rush, Minerva Wakes, The Narcissist Cookbook, and MR BOOM!

A broad range of artists from across the Glasgow City Region include: Woodwife, Sonny Leto, DJ Glamm, Noise, Somnia, Mean & Filthy, Visceral Noise Department, Hicks, Jay Strata, The Wife Guys Of Reddit, and Chris McEvoy.

Other acts include: Tom McGuire & the Brassholes, Rebecca Vasmant, Bahookie Rock Ceilidh, Dopesickfly, Mrs Magoo, Becci Wallace, Steg G & Friends, and Modern Studies.

Mugstock prides itself on being the ;ideal affordable festival for families’, offering a range of camping options and reasonable ticket prices across the event.

The festival features a specially-curated family field and Bumblebee Stage filled with performances and activities that will ensure kids of all ages have a blast while parents relax and take in the laid-back atmosphere.

Other activities will include Viking Living History and Combat Displays courtesy of historical recreation society, Regia Anglorum, axe throwing, puppet making, laughter yoga, massage, walkaround performances, a treasure hunt, and the chance (for weekend visitors only) to take part in a ‘super secret’ flash-mob performance!

The crowd at Mugstock 2018

Tickets are on sale now, with discounts off gate prices. Kids 5 and under go free, 6-12s tickets range from £10 (Friday) to £30 (Weekend), Teens go from £20 to £70 and 70%

concessions are available for lots of groups including locals, blue light and council workers, those on benefits and new Scots.