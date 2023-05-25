Gas is currently used to heat 84 per cent of Glasgow homes - the new heating system could reduce fuel poverty in the system

Nearly half of Glasgow residents could have the chance to connect to new heating systems which could reduce fuel poverty.

The council is launching a plan to roll out ‘heat zones’ for a number of locations a meeting heard yesterday, but the areas have not been released yet.

The heat networks for designated areas would see warmth for multiple homes or properties coming from a central source instead of individual boilers or electric heaters in buildings.

The heat zones are part of the council’s local heat and energy efficiency strategy, which is to go out for consultation during the summer.

Gas is currently used to heat 84 per cent of Glasgow homes – which accounts for 43 per cent of total emissions in the city.

A council report said: “For Glasgow, a heat dense metropolitan area, heat networks present a viable opportunity to further decarbonise the city’s heating supply.”

It added: “The development of heat networks has the potential to reach about 46 per cent of the city’s population.”

Speaking at a meeting yesterday councillor Chris Cunningham, SNP, asked for information on what living in certain heat zones would entail and what people are to be consulted on.

Explaining more an official told the net zero and climate progress monitoring city policy committee on Tuesday: “I imagine a lot of people will be in the position where they are considering their heat supply to their home and what they might be doing about it – changing boilers and things.

“This gives them some information about the likelihood of heat networks being developed in that area.”

He said: “Glasgow recycling and renewable energy centre will be one of the fulcrums of a heat network growing out of that and the people in that area will at some point have the opportunity to potentially connect to that.”

The meeting heard connection to the heat network is optional.

The local heat and energy efficiency strategy “brings together key priorities around the reduction of carbon emissions, improvement of domestic and non-domestic stock and the need for affordable warmth,” according to the council report.