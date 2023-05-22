I was born and raised in Glasgow. Here’s 16 of the biggest mistakes I see tourists make
Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place - it can be difficult to understand, so here’s how to make sure any Glaswegian likes you!
Glasgow - it’s not difficult to see why we attract tourists, and we’re more than happy to have them, but sometimes they can have a difficult time adjusting to the culture.
There’s plenty going on in Glasgow for tourists - from visiting Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to tucking into a deep-fried Mars bar - but it’s important that tourists understand how we operate in the city.
We’re called the frendliest city in Scotland for good reason - the people of Glasgow are some of the most welcoming in Britain, but it’s easy to unwittingly put your foot in your mouth by saying or doing the wrong thing.
Worried about mispronouncing place names? Check out our article on the most mis-pronounced place names in Glasgow so you don’t get caught out.
Wondering what makes Glaswegians so different? Check out our article on the things that make Glaswegians the way they are.
Want to know what one American tourist thought of the city after a month travelling here? Make sure to read our interview with American TikTok tourist Eric Bloomberg.
Have a look at our list below showing tourists how to be ‘sound’ and make the most out of their trip to Glasgow.