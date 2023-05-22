Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place - it can be difficult to understand, so here’s how to make sure any Glaswegian likes you!

Glasgow - it’s not difficult to see why we attract tourists, and we’re more than happy to have them, but sometimes they can have a difficult time adjusting to the culture.

There’s plenty going on in Glasgow for tourists - from visiting Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to tucking into a deep-fried Mars bar - but it’s important that tourists understand how we operate in the city.

We’re called the frendliest city in Scotland for good reason - the people of Glasgow are some of the most welcoming in Britain, but it’s easy to unwittingly put your foot in your mouth by saying or doing the wrong thing.

Have a look at our list below showing tourists how to be ‘sound’ and make the most out of their trip to Glasgow.

1 . Getting off the plane at Glasgow Airport and immediately disappearing to Loch Lomond Forget what you think you know about Scotland - Glasgow is a great staging point to see a lot of the natural beauty and vistas the southern highlands have to offer. But at the same time, don’t forget you’re in one of the most unique, cultured cities in the UK - it would be a shame to miss out on all Glasgow has to offer in favour of seeing some lochs. Photo: Ericliu08 on Canva Pro

2 . Not visiting Glasgow’s free attractions Just because it’s free, doesn’t mean it’s rubbish! Here in Glasgow we want to make our arts and culture as accessible as possible - with no better example than Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. If you must spend money, donations are encouraged to help support our arts and cultures venues!

3 . Mispronouncing place names It’s easy to do - but when you’ve heard it pronounced ‘Glass-cow’ 100 times, it can get grating rather than endearing. That being said, we’ve heard life-long Glaswegians mispronounce Milngavie (Mill-in-gavey?) so who can blame the tourists.

4 . Trying to flag down a bus on the concrete at Buchanan Bus Station This might sound crazy, but we’ve seen it done, just last week no less. In Buchanan Bus Station, the buses come to you. It’s a radical new concept but the many digital boards can tell you where to wait so you don’t have to put life and limb at risk to get to Loch Lomond. Photo: Google

