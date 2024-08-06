Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Aldi will go ahead with some slight alterations to the initial planning grant from Glasgow City Council

An Aldi in Glasgow’s East End will soon start construction after planning approval from Glasgow City Council.

Aldi contacted Glasgow City Council’s planning department to remove condition 19 of their grant for planning approval:

The condition stated that in order to build the store, Aldi would have to construct “A barrier between the customer car park and the servicing area shall be provided. Details shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority before works commence.”

Aldi claim this would have been impractical given 2-3 deliveries arrive at different times every day, and that a pedestrian marshal will be in place during deliveries to ensure the safety of shoppers in-store.

Glasgow City Council approved the decision to remove the condition from the planning grant on Friday, August 2.

The new site of the Aldi will be built between Broomhouse and Baillieston on Boghall Road, next to the railway line.

Aldi claim the new shop will cater for "residents of Broomhouse which is poorly served by convenient retail choice".

The new store will create a total of 35 jobs.

More than 90 car parking bays and 20 bikes spaces will be included in the plans

Opening hours for the store will be from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sunday.