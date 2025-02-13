New cafe set to open on Great Western Road in B-listed building
The application was put forward by Coffee and Cream Glasgow ltd, which was incorporated on October 30, 2023.
The application site is located at ground floor level of a four-storey red sandstone Edwardian tenement block erected circa 1907-1913, forming part of the Anniesland Mansion a Category ‘B’ Listed tenemental row.
The site was formerly a Nationwide bank (Class 1A Retail and Service), but will now become a coffee shop (Class 3) in the Anniesland local town centre.
The work done on the café will see internal alternations, but no work done to the outside other than new signage.