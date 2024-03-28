Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Articulate Cultural Trust has today announced the launch of its latest youth-led campaign, which will see a series of eye-catching, emotive billboards placed around Glasgow to highlight the importance of access to arts and culture.

Aimed at empowering care experienced children and young people to live creative and cultural lives, the campaign calls for access to the arts to be embedded within all care plans, upholding Article 31 of The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which states that Governments should ensure children can be part of cultural and artistic activities, allowing them to play and relax in a safe, supportive and stimulating environment.

Marking a landmark moment for children’s rights, in December, Scotland became the first devolved nation to incorporate the UNCRC into domestic law, and most of its provisions will come into force by July 2024.

Recognising the systemic barriers faced by care experienced young people in accessing artistic opportunities, Articulate Cultural Trust is committed to championing their rights and amplifying their voices as UNCRC is embedded across society – and it believes the new ground-breaking initiative will help to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and foster a culture of belonging within the arts community.

Central to the campaign will be a series of 44 billboards, strategically located across Glasgow, which will feature poetry written in collaboration with Poet Craig Houston by Articulate’ Creative Changemakers, the charity’s youth advisory group, who wish to convey the importance and relevance of creativity in their lives.

In addition to the billboard installations, with today being World Poetry Day, the campaign will include a series of workshops, exhibitions and cultural events designed to engage and empower care experienced young people. From handkerchief workshops designing textiles to film screenings and poetry readings celebrating the creative talents of young people, the campaign offers a diverse range of opportunities for participation and engagement.

The new campaign by Articulate Cultural Trust hopes to empower young Glaswegians to get access to the arts

Laura Frood from Articulate Cultural Trust explained: "We believe that every young person, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to explore their innate creativity and express themselves. For some care experienced young people, the arts act like rocket fuel to inspire, motivate as well as build skills for life. If that offer were rooted in every Child’s Plan, then Article 31 rights would indeed be authentically respected in Scotland."

As part of the campaign, Articulate Cultural Trust partnered with creative street advertising specialists, JACK ARTS Scotland, part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD, who have kindly donated hundreds of square metres of prime advertising space for the billboards.

JACK ARTS Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to support Articulate Cultural Trust on this vital campaign. Highlighting the importance of arts and culture on the streets of Glasgow, we know the beautiful words featured on our poster sites will both inspire and empower passers-by to create meaningful change for the children and young people of Scotland.”

Articulate supports marginalised children, young people and families to access and benefit from the arts and culture. Its programmes specially cater for those who face the harshest of challenges, with a focus on their talents, individuality and energy. Articulate finds the right routes for people to express themselves in positive ways, gain skills and experiences that support positive wellbeing, destinations and learning outcomes.