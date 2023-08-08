Northern Glaswegians are in for a treat when the new dessert shop opens this week

A new dessert cade is coming to Tesco Maryhill - set to open later this week in the Tesco Café within the Tesco Extra in Maryhill.

‘Creams’ a UK dessert chain takeaway, will celebrate their official grand opening on August 10 - where guests can enjoy a free Sunday on opening day if they sign up to ‘Creams Squad’ - a reward programme for Creams customers. Guests on opening day will also win the chance to ‘spin the wheel’ to win Creams merch (and more ice cream).

Other promotions will also run over the next two months - follow @creamscafeuk and screenshot the announcement of the offer Glasgow opening offers to claim:

One free 99p Gelato OR Sorbet Cone per person, valid from August 11 to August 24.

One buy-one-get-one-free Thick Shake per person, valid from September 8 to September 21.

Creams Cafe Glasgow Maryhill will open with a brand-new and never seen before menu that’s set to be a ‘veritable playground for the senses for all the family.’ Enjoy decadent Insta-worthy desserts to suit every desire, from sensational sundaes, wow-factor loaded waffles, creatively topped cookie doughs and ‘seriously mega’ milkshakes.

Creams Cafe Glasgow Maryhill will showcase Creams’ full 24-flavour handcrafted gelato selection, allowing you to create the dish of your dreams. Most of the menu is customisable, meaning you can pile whatever toppings and sauces your sweet tooth desires.

Some of the more interesting toppings and flavours include: banoffee and bubble gum, meringues and mini marshmallows, and fresh fruit and Ferrero Rocher.

The ice cream and dessert shop will open in Maryhill Tesco this week

Alongside this extensive range, Creams Cafe Glasgow Maryhill will also offer the brand’s new range of bubble teas and ice cream floats alongside its signature dessert range of waffles, milkshakes, cookie dough, crepes and sundaes.

Everett Fieldgate, CEO of Creams Cafe says: “Creams is all about providing joy and moments of indulgence for all ages. This is our only cafe in Scotland, and we are so excited to be bringing our showstopping desserts to Glasgow.”