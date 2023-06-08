The new exhibition will run in the Maryhill Burgh Halls this summer

Wyndford-based artist and volunteer at Maryhill Burgh Halls, Rabia Saleem has produced art inspired by the 1888 match strikes of London, that saw unskilled women coming together to demand better working conditions.

Upon discovering Maryhill Museum’s ambitions to create an exhibition around the former Bryant & May match factory in Maryhill, the idea to marry both projects together was born.

The result is an exhibition showcasing Rabia’s artwork on different media, alongside personal oral histories of former local employees of the factory.

Rabia says, “It’s a unique exhibition as my artworks are being displayed within the larger context of the history of match manufacture in Britain and the memories of former Bryant & May employees.

“I like that the exhibition explores aspects I didn’t touch upon and connects the 19th century labour strikes to recent history.

‘’I am proud that some of my work is now on display as part of that exhibition. It has not only helped me personally, but it has also given me a platform to develop as an artist.’’

Rabia Saleem from Wyndford has produced art based on the 1888 match strikes which will go on exhibition at the Maryhill Burgh Halls

The exhibition is open now and runs throughout Summer 2023, at Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue G20 8YE. Entry is free and opening hours are Mon-Fri 10am-5pm.