An exhibition exploring mid-century architecture across Glasgow, Lanarkshire, and Scotland will be launched this week

‘Mid Century Modern: Putting Scotland on the Map’, an exhibition exploring the Mid-Century Modern architectural movement in Scotland, is set to open at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre tomorrow, Thursday 6 February.

Drawing on Historic Environment Scotland’s archive alongside material from North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre’s collections, the exhibition delves into the international context that shaped Mid-Century Modern architecture in Scotland, alongside the ways in which Scottish architects were both themselves influenced the movement globally.

Glasgow, Hutchesontown. View from Ground level of hanging balconies in Area C, with child in foreground. | Contributed

Claire Whitbread, Exhibitions Manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Spanning from the 1930’s to the 1970’s, the Mid-Century Modern architectural movement led to the creation of a number of iconic buildings and structures across Scotland, from Glasgow's Luma Tower to the Forth Road Bridge.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre to bring this exhibition together, exploring how the need to rebuild following the Second World War formed the conditions that brought the movement to Scotland and the ways world expositions gave Scottish architects an international platform.”

Cumbernauld, Abronhill 4. View of two- and four-storey blocks at South end of pedestrian bridge. | North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre

Clare Weir, Collections & Visual Arts Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said: "We're delighted to host this exhibition from Historic Environment Scotland. It's a great opportunity for the public to explore how the movement shaped the local, as well as the national landscape. It's a must see for anyone interested in Mid Century Modern architecture, photography and interior design, which has an enduring appeal to this day."

‘Mid Century Modern: Putting Scotland on the Map’ is on at the North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre from 12 – 4pm on selected dates from Thursday 6 February 2025 to Tuesday 6 May 2025. Entry to the exhibition is free and no booking is required.

For more information, visit historicenvironment.scot/whats-on.