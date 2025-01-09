New family soft play café set to open in Glasgow's Southside
Following the closure of the Ovenhouse Coffee House on Clarkston Road, a new soft play cafe concept is coming to Cathcart.
See Saw Play Café allows parents and guardians to enjoy a coffee and cake while kids get to have fun in a soft play area.
Announcing the café concept to social media, See Saw Play Café wrote: "Our cafe is a relaxed setting designed to inspire your child in creative, safe and educational play. Wherever you sit your child will always be in view to allow you to relax and enjoy your coffee and chat to friends.
"Our play area is split into two sections, our soft play area is designed for under twos providing your infant a safe space to explore and play whilst bigger kids can enjoy our cosy fireplace, books, crafts, wooden train sets, building blocks and more."
Coffee is locally sourced, coming from Thomson’s Coffee - a historic roastery also based in the Southside.
Play time for wee ones come in 90 minute sessions, giving plenty of time to enjoy a coffee while kids enjoy the soft play area.
The soft play area is aimed at children under 2, though those over two will have access to toy boxes, colouring books and other games to get stuck into.
