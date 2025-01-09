New family soft play café set to open in Glasgow's Southside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new soft play cafe is set to come to Glasgow’s Southside

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the closure of the Ovenhouse Coffee House on Clarkston Road, a new soft play cafe concept is coming to Cathcart.

See Saw Play Café allows parents and guardians to enjoy a coffee and cake while kids get to have fun in a soft play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the café concept to social media, See Saw Play Café wrote: "Our cafe is a relaxed setting designed to inspire your child in creative, safe and educational play. Wherever you sit your child will always be in view to allow you to relax and enjoy your coffee and chat to friends.

"Our play area is split into two sections, our soft play area is designed for under twos providing your infant a safe space to explore and play whilst bigger kids can enjoy our cosy fireplace, books, crafts, wooden train sets, building blocks and more."

See Saw Play Cafe will open in Cathcart soon. | Contributed

Coffee is locally sourced, coming from Thomson’s Coffee - a historic roastery also based in the Southside.

Play time for wee ones come in 90 minute sessions, giving plenty of time to enjoy a coffee while kids enjoy the soft play area.

The soft play area is aimed at children under 2, though those over two will have access to toy boxes, colouring books and other games to get stuck into.