New festival for dogs and their owners coming to Glasgow this summer

A new festival for dogs and dog lovers is set to debut at SWG3 this Summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barklove a brand new festival celebrating everything canine has announced its debut at SWG3 this summer with an exciting new event dedicated entirely to dogs.

Taking place on 6th July 2025, this one-of-a-kind celebration promises an unforgettable experience for dog enthusiasts, whether you're a proud pup parent or simply a big dog fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking over the entire SWG3 complex—both indoors and outdoors—Barklove will showcase a dynamic mix of dog-friendly activities, engaging entertainment and education, a curated market, along with additional surprises.

With the event line-up and ticket details to be announced soon, you can sign up to the mailing list here to be the first to hear news. Barklove is also on the lookout for dog focused businesses to join them, interested parties can register their interest here .

Mark your calendars for 6th July and get ready to immerse yourself in a day devoted to the joy and companionship that our dog friends bring.