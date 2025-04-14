Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One year after opening its doors, The Social Hub Glasgow is celebrating a landmark 12 months as one of the city’s most dynamic venues – and a catalyst in the ongoing transformation of the city centre’s 'Golden Z'.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in April 2024, the hybrid hospitality destination has booked more than 76,000 room nights and welcomed over 65,000 attendees to more than 2,300 events, including fixtures in the Glasgow International Comedy and Film Festivals.

Last month, it also reached full capacity in its coworking spaces, with a waitlist now in place as demand grows from some of Glasgow’s most exciting businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as it celebrates its first birthday, the venue is once again raising the bar with the launch of the Signature Room – a new premium offering designed for the next generation of travellers, blending comfort, style, and sanctuary.

Glasgow is only the second city in the group’s European portfolio – after its maiden hotel in Amsterdam – to debut the new room category. Each of the 193.75 ft² Signature Rooms features a generous lounge and sitting area, bespoke furnishings, and a spacious bathroom complete with rain shower and luxury Zenology toiletries.

Ben McLeod, General Manager at The Social Hub Glasgow, said: “Glasgow has truly embraced our hybrid hospitality concept – we’re incredibly proud to have become a thriving hub for creativity, collaboration, and culture. The response in year one has surpassed even our wildest expectations.

“The Social Hub is all about community – that’s what has made this first year so special. Whether it’s guests, coworkers, or locals using the space, there’s a real mix every day – festivals, films, kitchen takeovers, outdoor markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always looking to evolve and improve. The launch of our Signature Rooms – beautiful spaces that combine elevated design and premium amenities – is another step forward in our journey.”

The Social Hub are set to open one of the largest rooftop bars in the city on Trongate soon, definitely one to keep in mind for Summer 2025. | The Social Hub

There are no signs of slowing down. Year two will see the hotly anticipated opening of a rooftop bar and restaurant, along with further expansion of the venue’s events programme and partnerships with partners including Glasgow Pride, Park Lane Market, Merchant City Festival, and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The venue sits at the heart of the £90 million regeneration of Candleriggs Square – one of the most ambitious city centre redevelopment projects in recent years. Built on a long-vacant site in the Merchant City, the 494-room, 20,000-square-metre hub combines hotel, student, and extended-stay accommodation with co-working, event, and community spaces.

Founded by Edinburgh-born Charlie MacGregor in 2003, The Social Hub has since expanded to 21 locations across Europe, with new sites opening next year in Turin and Lisbon. Glasgow marked its first UK launch – and following its success, the group is actively exploring further UK expansion with cities like Edinburgh and London in its sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacGregor, who is also the founder of humanitarian NGO Movement on the Ground, said: “Glasgow welcomed us with open arms – and we’ve done everything we can to live up to that. I love having a reason to return to Scotland more often. Every time I walk through the doors, I feel energised by the sense of connection we’ve created and by seeing Merchant City become a hotspot in the city centre. Glasgow is my go-to reference to showcase how locals and The Social Hub have blended into one strong community.

“Coming from Edinburgh, launching in the UK was something we had planned for a long time. The success in Glasgow has only strengthened our belief in the potential to grow this unique social impact driven business model across the country. We’re actively looking for new sites – and I look forward to announcing plans for the next UK Social Hub very soon… and yes Edinburgh is on top of the wish list!”