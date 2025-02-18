New Glasgow co-working hotel concept reaches full capacity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Less than a year after opening, The Social Hub Glasgow’s co-working spaces and offices are at full capacity, with a waitlist now in place as businesses increasingly look for hybrid work solutions.

Meanwhile, the hybrid hospitality venue will soon welcome its 20,000th delegate since launch, solidifying its status as a go-to space for major events in the city.

BAFTA Scotland, which will also hold events at the venue, is the latest tenant to announce it has taken an office at the popular workspace. Its new neighbours include some of Scotland’s leading creative agencies – Made Brave, Contagious, Salad, and Story Shop – as well as publishers BackPage Press, design studio Scarinish, and HOKO, the architecture firm founded by BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year judge Danny Campbell.

Danny, one of the first tenants to set up shop in the Merchant City venue, said: “Since founding the company, we’ve been in four different offices, but we’ve finally found our forever home. It’s the perfect environment for our team to work in, surrounded by the energy of all the other creative businesses at The Social Hub.

“There’s a lot of talk about working from home, but this is a place people actually prefer to be. The possibilities are endless — we’ve been able to do so much more in one place, hosting everything from intimate client meetings in boardrooms to team dinners in the restaurant, company pool tournaments, and full-scale investor presentations in the auditorium.

“What’s more, you have brilliant, mind-expanding events on your doorstep, and you’re surrounded by other entrepreneurs who challenge, inspire, and broaden your horizons. This is how work should be.”

Jude MacLaverty, director at BAFTA Scotland, added: “Our move to The Social Hub is all about being part of a community, and being able to offer more to our members. We’re able to roll out an impactful events programme under the same roof as our office – from masterclasses to workshops – and that’s something we weren’t able to do anywhere else. It’s a real creative hub and we’re already making brilliant connections to support us in our mission to inspire and celebrate the future of creative screen talent in Scotland.”

With 222 desks — spanning hot desks and serviced offices — co-working is part of a wider offering that includes a hotel, student accommodation, a restaurant, and eight event spaces (1,500 sq. m.) capable of hosting gatherings from two to 180 guests. The Social Hub Glasgow has already welcomed more than 18,000 delegates across more than 700 events, ranging from film screenings to business conferences.

Partnerships include Glasgow’s International Comedy Festival, Film Festival, Coffee Festival and Glasgow’s Pride, while Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, The Scottish Tourism Alliance, Prosper Scot, Glasgow Life, and the Marketing Society have also chosen the venue for high-profile events.

The Social Hub, founded by Scot Charlie MacGregor, now operates more than 20 venues across Europe. The Glasgow venue, which opened in April last year after a £90m investment, is the brand’s first in the UK.

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions at Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow continues to lead as one of Europe’s premier destinations for business and events, and The Social Hub has played a key role in enriching our city’s appeal.

“The diverse range of events hosted here highlights its flexibility and creativity, helping to position Glasgow as a city where collaboration thrives. The Social Hub is a catalyst for connection and innovation. The city centre is alive and well, and you can see that firsthand when you walk through the doors — there’s a real buzz from students, hotel guests, co-workers, event delegates, and members of the community.”

Recently, the venue hosted its ambassador dinner to thank nearly 100 partners who have contributed to its successful launch.

Ben McLeod, General Manager of The Social Hub Glasgow, added: “It’s been incredible to see the way Glasgow has embraced The Social Hub. From day one, we envisioned this as a space where ideas spark, connections grow, and people come together to create – and that’s exactly what’s happened.

“The overwhelming demand for our co-working spaces and the diverse array of events we’ve hosted show the strength of that vision, as well as reflecting a larger trend of professionals returning to the city centre as hybrid working reshapes how and where people collaborate. We’re excited to now welcome organisations like BAFTA Scotland and look forward to continuing to support the city’s creative and business communities.

“With a waitlist now in place, we’re seeing a clear shift in how businesses are rethinking workspaces. We look forward to welcoming more people to join our community, whether they’re here to learn, stay, work or play.”

For more information on The Social Hub Glasgow’s workspaces and events, visit: https://www.thesocialhub.co/glasgow/meetings-and-events/