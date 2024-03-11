Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage Kicks, a 'captivating new art exhibition', is set to unveil the vibrant and dynamic lives of eight young women who navigated the turbulent cultural landscape of 1960s Britain.

The exhibition runs from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, May 18 at Glasgow Women’s Library and online.

The inspiration behind Teenage Kicks is pioneering research conducted by Penny Tinkler, Professor of Sociology and History at The University of Manchester, whose work sheds light on the youth experiences of women born between 1939 and 1952 in Britain.

During this period, societal norms shifted dramatically, affecting all aspects of young women’s lives, and heralding greater acknowledgement that women were equal to men. This transformation was evidenced in a surge in female enrolment into further and higher education, women’s active participation in trade unions, and their inroads into a wide range of careers. Meanwhile, personal life was being reconfigured by the contraceptive pill and increased accessibility of divorce.

The stories of the eight young women have been brought to life through the detailed illustrations of Edinburgh-based Candice Purwin. Her illustrations explore their everyday lives as they navigate school, work and relationships against the backdrop of a Britain undergoing huge social and political change.

How large societal changes impact on individual lives is a key theme of the work: while many of the girls leave school with more qualifications than earlier generations, they do not all have the same chance of a good career, financial security or family planning. Often, family responsibilities, societal expectations or difficult relationships with partners or parents mean that teenage dreams are cancelled, or put on hold.

Penny Tinkler, Professor of Sociology and History at The University of Manchester, said: “At the heart of Teenage Kicks lies a poignant exploration of aspiration as a catalyst for redefining young femininity. During this era, girls were encouraged to embrace opportunities for exploration and self-discovery, yet these newfound freedoms often came with inherent risks.

"Teenage Kicks combines data from our interviews with women now in their seventies and eighties with Candice Purwin’s insightful illustrations. It’s been great to see these stories come to life and we can’t wait for people to come along and visit."

The launch of the exhibition is taking place from 2pm-4pm on International Women’s Day, Friday 8th March and is free to attend.

Caroline Gausden, Development worker for Curating and Engagement at Glasgow Women’s Library, added: “Our mission at Glasgow Women’s Library is to celebrate the lives and achievements of women and champion their contribution to society, so Teenage Kicks is a great addition to our busy programme.

"This generation of women, has played – and is playing - a huge part in how Britain has changed since the Second World War. We hope that visitors of all ages enjoy the exhibition, whether or not they remember the sixties themselves!”