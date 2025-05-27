New Glasgow hotel named 'Scotland's Best City Hotel' in awards show

Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel is celebrating a major win after being named Scotland’s Best City Hotel at the 8th annual Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards.

The stylish 4* city-centre hotel, which opened in summer 2023 on West George Street, was crowned winner of the Best City Hotel award, but was also Highly Commended in the Best Pet Friendly Hotel category, underlining its appeal to guests and their four-legged companions.

The awards, voted for by the public and judged by a panel of industry experts, celebrate excellence across Scotland’s hospitality industry.

Inga Gadisauskaite, General Manager at Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel, said: "Winning Scotland’s Best City Hotel is a fantastic recognition of everything we’ve built here in two years. We’re incredibly proud of our team, who bring energy, warmth and a genuine Glasgow welcome to every guest. It also shows just how much Glasgow’s city-centre hospitality scene is thriving. Being recognised in the pet friendly category was the icing on the cake and shows we’re delivering on our promise to create a welcoming space for everyone - paws and all."

Part of the Canadian-based Sandman Hotel Group, the Glasgow property is one of four Sandman hotels in the UK. Located in Glasgow's iconic Pegasus House building, renovated over a period of four years, the hotel has 179 rooms set across ten floors. Premium amenities are available to guests including high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, a fitness centre, two event spaces and popular on-site steakhouse and bar CHOP Grill & Bar.

The hotel is ideally situated for both business and leisure travellers, located on the west side of the city centre, just a 15-minute walk from Glasgow Central train station.