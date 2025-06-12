New housing development coming to former Glasgow school site

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:21 BST

A planning application has been put forward to develop the former Howford School site on Crookston Road

Developer Bellway Homes has put forward a planning application to redevelop the brownfield site that formerly housed the Howford School site at 531 Crookston Road, after the developer who initially won the contract, Robertson Living, has dropped out of the project.

Demolished in 2019 following fires within in the building, the area is now to be redeveloped by the new-build house construction firm.

The proposed development would see the provision of 57 new homes, woodland enhancements, amenity open space and associated infrastructure. The homes will be ‘of a variety of types and tenures’ and will be accessed from Crookston Road. Trees will be retained along the White Cart Water and Levern Water, ‘improving amenity and access to adjacent woodland’., a

The site is set over 3.33 ha in land and is triangular is shape, it borders both the White Cart and Levern Water in South West Glasgow.

The site was previously granted planning permission on 11 February 2025 by Glasgow City Council for the ‘Erection of residential development and associated works’, with Robertson Living as the applicant.

However, since the above planning permission has been approved, Robertson Living decided not to pursue the development, and the site has now been taken over by Bellway Homes, who are now looking to deliver housing on the site.

A CGI rendering of what the new residential development will look like on the former Howford School site in Southwest Glasgow.placeholder image
A CGI rendering of what the new residential development will look like on the former Howford School site in Southwest Glasgow. | Contributed

Last year, Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “The disposal of this site in Crookston is good news for the area and the city: a vacant site will now be given a new and productive use with new and much-needed homes being built there, and a substantial capital receipt for the council will be reinvested into the delivery of public services in Glasgow.”

