New Lanark launch their own tartan celebrating heritage

New Lanark have announced the official registration and launch of its very own "New Lanark Tartan".

Unique to New Lanark, it has been custom designed by New Lanark Trust Chairperson James Pow, in partnership with the renowned world's leading manufacturer of tartan, Lochcarron of Scotland.

Developed by Lochcarron and now in full production at their factory, this new tartan celebrates New Lanark’s rich heritage while showcasing a new level of collaboration with one of Scotland’s most respected textile producers.

The New Lanark Trust Tartan features across a range of high-quality items including scarves, throws, and blankets, now available for purchase in the New Lanark Mill shop. In addition to retail offerings, New Lanark is also exploring the possibility of incorporating the tartan into staff uniforms and even using it to add a touch of tradition and elegance to the soft furnishings in the New Lanark Hotel’s bedrooms.

James Pow, Chairperson of the New Lanark Trust commented, "Our partnership with Lochcarron of Scotland is a perfect example of how two iconic Scottish brands can come together to celebrate and promote our shared heritage. The New Lanark Tartan symbolises both our history and the creativity that continues to drive us forward. We are incredibly proud to offer visitors the chance to take home a piece of New Lanark in the form of beautifully crafted Lochcarron tartan products.”

Dawn Robson-Bell, Managing Director of Lochcarron of Scotland, commented “We are delighted to have collaborated with New Lanark Trust on this unique tartan from design concept to finished product and hope they have much success with the range and development of the pattern through other opportunities within their site.”

Lochcarron of Scotland has a well-established presence in the New Lanark Mill Shop as a concession introduced earlier this year, a move that has quickly gained popularity among visitors. Building on this success, New Lanark commissioned Lochcarron of Scotland to develop their exclusive tartan that represents the unique history and spirit of New Lanark. The collaboration has been a resounding success, and with demand on the rise, the range of New Lanark Tartan products will be expanded in early 2025.

This new tartan collection makes its debut in the New Lanark Mill Shop, 240 years after New Lanark was founded, making it an ideal gift for those who cherish Scotland’s history and craftsmanship.

This launch symbolises New Lanark’s dedication to preserving heritage while embracing new partnerships that allow Scotland’s storied traditions to thrive in today’s world. The New Lanark Tartan is a piece of history that visitors can carry with them for years to come.