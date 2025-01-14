New plan put forward to re-open The Lighthouse 5 years after closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Glasgow’s most famous and unique buildings could re-open five years after its closure.

The Lighthouse closed ‘temporarily’ over the Covid-19 pandemic, though never re-opened its doors to the public.

Now Glasgow City Council have confirmed that they are in discussion with a private group who have proposed to take over the building.

The building housed Glasgow newspaper the Herald for over 100 years and is one Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s most visible and well-known designs.

Glasgow City Council told The Scotsman that there were no plans to re-open the building though an organisation is in talks with the local authority in hopes of taking over the operation of the building.

The Lighthouse, since 1999, has been home to Scotland’s hub for architecture and design.

The Lighthouse was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and completed in 1895. If you make it to the top of the building, you’ll be met with stunning views of Glasgow. | Contributed

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “The council is in active discussions with an organisation who would like to take over the operation of the Lighthouse and their business plan includes access for members of the public - however these negotiations are still ongoing and confidential at this time.

“The Lighthouse is currently closed to the public because the council’s budget position does not enable the building to be staffed to accommodate members of the public. There are some commercial tenants in the building who have their offices located there, and they enter and exit the building as part of their lease agreements.

“The council does not have any independent plans to reopen the building.”

“The Lighthouse remains available for booking for events on a case by case basis where the fee charged for the use of the building covers the costs to GCC to provide access.”