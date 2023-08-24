New Primark set to open in Glasgow

A fourth Primark is coming to Glasgow - and it’s set to be one of the biggest in Scotland

Primark is to open a new store at Glasgow Fort – its fourth in Glasgow and its 21st in Scotland.

The new store, set to open by early 2025, will have around 33,000 sq ft of retail space across two floors, and will offer a variety of much-loved Primark basics and trending items across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home.

The out-of-town retail park store will complement Primark’s existing stores in central Glasgow on Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street, as well as its Parkhead Forge shopping centre store.

The news comes as Primark’s Edinburgh Princes Street undergoes a refurbishment which will be completed next week. The new-look store will boast a new refreshed look with new fixtures and fittings, improved signage, and a bank of self-service checkouts.

Alongside the new store, Primark is also set to open a new vintage clothing concession in partnership with WornWell in its Glasgow Argyle Street store later this year.

Primark UK Retail Director Kari Rodgers commented: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our latest new store in Glasgow Fort, as we continue to grow our UK business. We know that thriving high streets and shopping locations benefit us all, so we’re committed to investing in our Scottish stores and creating experiences for our customers to enjoy across the country.

“I’m also extremely proud of our team in Scotland for their commitment to raising funds for our charity partners and making a difference in local communities.”

Primark’s first store in Scotland was in Hamilton, opening in 1975 – making it one of the first Primark stores in the UK. Today, Primark has 20 stores in Scotland spanning over 700,000 sq ft of retail space and employing more than 2,100 colleagues. Of these, 147 colleagues have been working at their store since it opened, and nine store managers across the 20 stores started out as retail assistants.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Primark will be a brilliant addition to the centre, offering our visitors a fantastic range of everyday essentials and trending items for all the family.

“We’re already home to some of the UK’s biggest brands and it’s great to be able to confirm another major announcement - we’re looking forward to the doors opening at the new store!”

Over the last financial year more than £380,000 has been raised for charity partner Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) through contributions from the 10p bag levy, amounting to over £1.6 million since the levy came into force in 2017.

An additional £15,000 was also raised by 60 store colleagues who took part in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen Kiltwalks earlier this year, while the store teams raised more than £35,000 for UK-wide partner Soccer Aid for UNICEF in June this year, as part of our overall £400,000 donation.

The new Glasgow Fort store comes in addition to Primark’s £140m investment into UK retail, announced last November.