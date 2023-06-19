Popular Dumbarton & Johnstone Pizza place comes to pop-up restaurant in city centre

The small-town restaurant opens in the big city for the first time this weekend

Big Feed Kitchen in Prince’s Square has unveiled their latest resident trader – popular Dumbartoand Johnstone pizza restaurant, Bangin’ Pizza.

Created by the Scottish DJ and producer pair, Stephen Kirkwood and Steven Galloni, alongside managementteam Claire Hart, Marc Hall, and Rober O’Donnell, the authentic pizza outfit has proven so well liked in Dumbarton and Johnston that they’ve been invited to serve up slices in Glasgow city centre for the first time.

Big Feed Kitchen’s Jonathan Stipanovsky said: “We’re thrilled to welcome possibly the hottest trader in Scotland into our Princes Square home.

“There has been an incredible buzz on Bangin’ for a while now and we have had our eye on them – so this partnership is really exciting and most importantly, their food is incredible.”

Stephen Kirkwood admitted the boys felt they couldn’t pass up this amazing opportunity to bring their pizzas, loaded fries and much more to the city centre for the very first time – in conjunction with the kings of street food Big Feed.

Stephen said: “We’re buzzing to announce that we will be opening up a Bangin’ Pizza pop-up Restaurant & Bar in Princes Square, Glasgow.

“We will be working in conjunction with the lovely people at The Big Feed to bring a truly unique, Bangin’ experience to the city centre of Glasgow.

“Think Bangin’ Pizza, fries, Italian beers, cocktails and wines!”

As well as serving up food and drink, the boys are developing a new DJ booth and sound system within the unit, so they’ll be showing off their musical expertise too, creating a totally unique offering.

Bangin’ Pizza opens in Prince’s Square in the city centre for the first time this weekend, beginning Friday June 23

Stephen added: “Not only that, but we’re so so so excited to bring our unique Bangin’ element to this restaurant... THE BANGIN’ TUNES!

“We will be putting in a new sound system and DJ booth, so once things are up and running you’ll be able to enjoy a munch a drink and a Bangin’ blend of tunes throughout the day and night.

“We will also be putting on guest DJs at least once per month, tapping into our already extensive list of musicians and DJs to come and play at Bangin’ Glasgow.

“This is a huge opportunity for us and it won’t be without its challenges, but we’re going to give it our best shot, and we’re super excited to provide something unique that the city centre doesn’t have yet.

“Our soft opening weekend will be starting on Friday June 23, and we will be open Fri/Sat/Sun ongoing 12-10pm (or until we sell out).

“Come and join us over the next few months for an exciting Bangin' Pizza pop up experience in the big shhhmoke!”

Steven Galloni (Left) and Stephen Kirkwood, the DJ and Producer pair behind Bangin’ Pizzas