New shop and service station to launch in South West Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new co-op service station opens in Nitshill this Thursday, August 1

A brand new service station and Co-op store is set to launch this week (Thursday, 1 August) located in Nitshill Road, Darnley, forming part of a new franchise agreement between the convenience retailer and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

Nitshill Services – located at the Nitshill Interchange - is the first to launch in Scotland following the announcement of a new franchise agreement with Co-op and EG On The Move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour services also includes electric vehicle charging, with the Co-op convenience store offering a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; prepared sandwiches and food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, car care products; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products. The food service offer at the site also includes branches of Greggs and Starbucks .

Fiona Air, Co-op Store Manager, said: “It is very exciting to be opening a brand new store located on this state-of-the art services, which combines Co-op’s convenience expertise with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

The new service station opens soon | Â©Mark Bickerdike/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the new Co-op store is the third* of seven across the UK to launch – and the first in Scotland - as part of the initial trial with EG On The Move, with the potential to expand in the future.

The franchise agreement aligns with growth ambitions across Co-op’s core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services – with Co-op aiming to broaden its reach and scale and, grow to eight million member-owners by 2030. Co-op has significant growth ambitions for its award-winning franchise business, with growth focussed on where Co-op can best utilise its convenience expertise with quality franchise partners, with locations including petrol forecourts; universities and hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad