New Sonic the Hedgehog game coming to Topgolf Glasgow soon

Today September 27, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf and SEGA of America announced a multiyear partnership that will bring Sonic the Hedgehog to life in Topgolf-owned-and-operated venues this November and Toptracer-enabled franchise venues around the globe by Q1 2025.

The all-new game is an ultimate Sonic experience filled with classic characters and challenges sure to power up new and nostalgic fans alike.

This is the first venture into thegolfentertainment space for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and is the first Topgolf game developed with an external IP since Angry Birds at Topgolf was released in 2020.

“We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with SEGA®,” said Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf’s Chief Brand Officer. “The ingenious development of this game is a testament to the collaborative creativity between our teams that will bring Sonic action and golf to life in a super exciting way. We can’t wait for players to witness the Sonic experience coming to Topgolf locations this autumn!”

Game Details

Topgolf meets the fast-paced action of Sonic in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks.

The experience will utilise Topgolf's ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Created with Players of all levels in mind, the entire outfield is scorable, allowing Players to aim freely and rack up points. For those making the transition from a joystick to a club for the first time, Topgolf has your back, with its new club, The Sure Thing, designed to make golf less hard for novice Players.

“Our exciting and unique partnership with Topgolf showcases our continued efforts to expand the Sonic franchise across the transmedia landscape,” said Ivo Gerscovich, Senior Vice President and Chief Business and Brand Officer of Sonic, Head of SEGA Brands. “We hope that fans and newcomers in both communities will get to experience the new Sonic and Topgolf collaboration for themselves this fall!”

This fall is also packed with the launch of the newest game in the Sonic franchise, SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS™, coming October 25, 2024, as well as the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount Pictures’ feature film in theatres on December 20, 2024. Exclusive merchandise and co-branded events will be announced later this autumn.