New Zealand fashion brand debuts collection at Glasgow John Lewis

Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:14 BST
The New Zealand fashion brand is now selling products in the John Lewis in Buchanan Galleries

John Lewis & Partners has announced the arrival of menswear brand, Rodd & Gunn at its store in Buchanan Galleries. It marks the brand’s first-ever presence in Glasgow, bringing it to the city for the first time.

Shoppers to John Lewis & Partners will now be able to experience the New Zealand label’s discerning and quality menswear pieces firsthand, including its linen blazers, wool coats, knitwear and polos, alongside tailored shirts and hand-crafted leather belts and footwear.

Over the years, the Kiwi brand has grown its global presence, earning a reputation for crafting timeless garments that are made to last. From the fabrics they source, to the technique they use, quality and sustainability is the undercurrent that buoys Rodd & Gunn as a brand.

For a limited time, shoppers at John Lewis & Partners will be able to purchase selected Rodd & Gunn Polo Shirts for £49 (RRP £59) or its 9” Cotton Bermuda Shorts for £69 (RRP £95) when buying two or more items.

David Sharp, John Lewis & Partners Head of Branch, said: “We’re really excited to launch Rodd & Gunn, a timeless, smart casual menswear brand and a Glasgow first to our branch.

"As a fresh brand originating from New Zealand known for its effortless style, I’m confident that the new, sophisticated collection will be quickly established as a firm favourite amongst our customers, and the range will perfectly compliment some of our stylish own-brand labels."

