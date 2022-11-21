Westlife’s Nicky Byrne has thanked fans for their messages of concern after he suffered a fall on stage during their show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night (19 November).

The Dubliner shared images with his 401k followers on Instagram showing bruising to his torso after he fell when mechanical stairs on stage opened without him realising. Posting on Instagram he said: “Hey All, Thank you for all your well wishes! So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me. “The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings.” Byrne was back on-stage last night at the OVO Arena wowing a sell-out crowd for the Sunday evening instalment.

Nicky Byrne falling off stage

The singer reassured fans that he was OK after being checked over by the ‘wonderful medics’ at the Hydro in Glasgow. Sharing footage of the incident, it shows the band walking off stage and Nicky falling below it after the stairs had opened as his fellow bandmates rushed to his aid.

Fan reaction Fans took to the post to share their relief that the Irishman was okay following the incident. Kay McRitchie wrote, “Oh Nicky, what are you like?! Glad to hear you are doing ok and no serious injuries were caused. Only on the second night of the tour boy, please look after yourself.” Nusserskat said, “So kind of you to let us know because we were very worried about you. On the video shared on Twitter, it looked like you had a nasty fall so me and probably also the rest of the fans are happy that you’re fine apart from some bruises.”