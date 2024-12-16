Nike has officially shared the transformation of its flagship store in Glasgow in time for the busiest shopping period of the year.

Located on Buchanan Street in the heart of the city's most vibrant shopping area, the newly revamped 1,275 m² store spans two levels.

With a focus on sport performance and lifestyle products, the store offers the latest in Nike and Jordan across footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids.

Having occupied the site for 13 years, the new-look store now offers its Nike by You customization experience in store. Allowing customers to personalise new Nike products in a one-on-one session and create unique pieces that reflect their style.

To celebrate the store’s reopening, Nike has partnered with local design studio MARA, headed up by Sean Cosgrove, to offer a limited edition co-created football jersey, exclusive embroidered Nike by You patch designs, and in-store upcycling workshops. Highlighting the brand’s commitment to the local community and creative talent. You can sign up to the workshop here .

The extensive, six-month refurbishment was delivered by leading contractor and fit-out specialist, GRAHAM. With a track-record of delivering high-end retail fit-outs across the UK, GRAHAM recently completed the new Sports Direct store in Boucher Retail Park, Belfast.

It is also underway with works at the FRASERS concept store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre, spanning 65,000 sq ft.

The interiors of the newly refurbished store in Glasgow City Centre | Contributed

Carl Hudson, GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out Project Manager, said: “Nike is one of the world’s most iconic brands and we’re thrilled to have been part of this bold transformation of its Glasgow flagship store. This is a landmark project for GRAHAM.”