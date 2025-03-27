Passengers are being reminded that a series of weekend engineering works will mean changes to services on the West Coast Main Line from this Saturday (29 March).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Scotland, between Carstairs and the border, teams will complete track renewals, drainage improvements and infrastructure maintenance on weekends between this Saturday and Sunday June 8.

South of the border, engineers will renew signals and the lineside equipment which manages train traffic north of Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the weekend closures, no trains will run between Carlisle and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh Waverley. Rail replacement bus services will replace trains between Carlisle and Glasgow Central.

Network Rail

Passengers are being asked to plan ahead for work on the following dates:

Sat 29 & Sun 30 March

Sunday 6 April

Sunday 13 April

Easter Weekend (Sat 19 April to Mon 21 April)

Sunday 27 April

May Bank Holiday (Sat 3 May to Mon 5 May)

Saturday 10 & Sun 11 May

Saturday 31 May & Sunday 1 June

Sunday 8 June

Ross Moran, route director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “These are vital improvements that will make the West Coast Main Line more reliable for our passengers and freight customers.

“While much of the work is complex, meaning we need to close the line to do it, our engineers will work as quickly as possible to complete the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Irwin OBE, Network Rail capital delivery director for the North West and Central region, said: “The West Coast Main Line is a vital route for passengers and freight customers on both sides of the border and our investment in the line north of Carlisle will provide smoother journeys now and in the long-term.

“During the weekend closures, I’d encourage passengers to plan their trips by visiting the National Rail Enquiries website.”

Work in Scotland will also include renewing or refurbishing track at a range of locations including Abington, Thankerton and Symington.

Drainage improvement works will be carried out at Elvanfoot while switches and crossings – pieces of track that move to transfer trains from one line to another – will be renewed at Kirtlebridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will also replace trains between Preston and Carlisle on Sunday 30 March. Additionally, Avanti West Coast will operate trains via Milton Keynes Central on Saturday 19 to Monday 21 April, and from Sunday 4 to Monday 5 May. This is because of planned engineering work between London Euston and Watford Junction.

For all ScotRail services, buses replace trains between Dumfries and Carlisle.

TransPennine Express (TPE) will also run an hourly bus service between Carlisle and Edinburgh. Customers are advised to use Avanti West Coast replacement bus service to and from Glasgow Central. TPE services between Manchester and Scotland will also divert and not call at Bolton on the weekends between 1 and 23 March 2025, 12 and 13 April and 17 and 18 May.