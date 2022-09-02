NSandI Premium Bonds: September winners, how to enter and how did Glasgow do?
NSandl Premium Bonds September winners in Glasgow have been announced.
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the September winners of Premium Bonds, and those in Glasgow could be in for some good news.
NS&I has unveiled two UK winners of the £1,000,000 grand prize - one in Sefton and another in West Sussex.
Meanwhile seven winners in September have been from Glasgow.
Here’s what you need to know about the September Premium Bond winners and how to check if you’re one too.
What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?
Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.
These bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.
To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.
For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.
To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.
Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in September?
In September 2022, two of the millionaires who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK.
The first bond, purchased in August 2020, was from Sefton and carried the number 409PT785413.
The second jackpot winner for this month was a West Sussex resident who has held the bond since February 2018 and won with the following number: 324MB318235
What were the winning numbers for Glasgow in September 2022?
There are a total of seven lucky individuals from Glasgow, with each of them walking away with £1,000.
These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.8 million Premium Bond prizes in September this year.
- 194MC747913 (purchased June 2012) - £1,000
- 222DX811174 (purchased June 2014) - £1,000
- 211NG131728 (purchased September 2014) - £1,000
- 466NQ599279 (purchased August 2021) - £1,000
- 112SR882410 (purchased July 2006) - £1,000
- 498ED021288 (purchased April 2022) - £1,000
- 106XC547545 (purchased February 2006) - £,1000
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.