As a single UK ticket holder has claimed a £184m EuroMillions prize, we take a look back at some past winners from Scotland.

Who won the Euromillions jackpot?

The winner has remained anonymous and won the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10. The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

Camelot's senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim."

Here we take a look back at some past lucky winners from Glasow and the rest of Scotland.

Glasgow lottery winners

Former farm worker Bill McKenna won £1.2million in 2012 which allowed him to retire from work. He said: “I’d probably still be working if I hadn’t won it. I’d still be there. It means you get to retire a few years early and you can do what you like.”

Arlene McCutcheon, a shop worker from Glasgow won £150,386 in October 2015.

Arlene's dad took her EuroMillions ticket home with him by accident and called on Halloween morning to see if he could check the numbers. He then called back with news of Arlene's win. "I really didn't believe him at first, I thought he was having me on. When he insisted he wasn't joking it all felt a bit surreal. I went straight over his house to check the numbers for myself then phoned the claim line."

A Glasgow man, known only as Mr. B, won Set for Life - £10,000 a month for a year on The National Lottery -after matching the five main numbers in September 2021.

In 2018 a syndicate of 15 nurses from Cleland Hospital in Motherwell won £1 million from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire maker draw. They took home £66,666 each.

Other Scottish winners

Colin and Christine Weir from Largs won a whopping £161million jackpot back in 2011, which made them the 22nd richest people in Scotland at the time. Sadly Mr Weir passed away in December 2019.

Alison and John Doherty from Elderslie in Renfrewshire won £14,671,343 in the Lotto Draw in July, 2016.

Hannah Dewar (79), known to everyone as ‘Val’ from Falkirk, won a new BMW and £30K prize on a National Lottery scratchcard in late 2021.

John Wallman (76), who lives in Falkirk won the £1 million prize in the March special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Lesley and Fred Higgins, from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire had to wait two weeks to find out if they could claim their £57.9 million EuroMillions win in 2018 after their lucky ticket was mistakenly ripped in two and put in the bin by a shop worker.

One of Scotland’s youngest winners, Jane Park from Edinburgh won the EuroMillions after buying her very first lottery ticket, aged just 17. It made her one of the youngest Brits ever to win the lottery, and she scooped a cool £1 million.

Callie Rogers was just 16 when she won £1.8m in 2003. In 2019 Callie called on ministers to raise the lottery gambling age limit to 1 after she lost the fortune, which she said made her life hell.

Gillian Bayford from Dundee won a £148m Euromillions jackpot in 2012.

Paul and Louise Drake scooped £5,162,779 in the National Lottery in July 2021. The couple from Seafield near Bathgate were key workers during the pandemic.

Donna and David Hendry from Edinburgh, won just over £4 million in 2015.