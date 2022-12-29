Openreach workers wanted to support vulnerable children in Glasgow

Openreach workers have been spreading the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas by collecting presents for some of the Glasgow area’s most vulnerable children and families.

The team donated 100 gift bags to Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire, which supports families with children under five years old.

The gift bags, which will benefit 100 parents and their children who receive support from Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire, include sweets, toiletries and much-needed winter clothing.

Money raised from a quiz at the Openreach office in Glasgow and individual donations was spent on making up the gift bags.

Home-Start UK has been BT’s Charity Partner since 2021.

Veronica McDermott, FND network commissioner, organised the collection for the Maryhill-based Home-Start branch, having worked closely with the charity in the past.

“It’s something that started a few years ago,” she said. “We built up a relationship with the Maryhill branch.