Calendar featuring British serial killers for sale on Amazon labelled ‘sick’ and ‘deplorable’.

Ian Brady in police custody prior to his court appearance for the Moors Murders for which he was later convicted. (Photo by William H Alden/Getty Images)

A calendar featuring 12 British serial killers, including Glasgow born Moors murderer, Ian Brady, for sale on Amazon has been described by some people as “sick” .

Not only is it a calendar but it also doubles up as a colouring in book as well.

The calendar was designed and created by American artist, Alison Loomis, and retails at £8.99.

“This is totally sick,” said one man.

“The families of many of those killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley are still alive - it’s really bad taste.”

One woman, who describes herself as a “true-crime junkie” defended the calendar.

“There’s absolutely no difference between writing a book about a serial killer that people will read and this calendar,” declared the woman.

“People are going out of their way to be offended these days - they are so woke,” added the woman.

Ian Brady was born in Glasgow in January 1938 and along with his girlfriend Myra Hindley, the pair abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered five children in and around Manchester between July 12, 1963 and October 6, 1965.