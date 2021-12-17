As Covid cases continue to rise, many acts have chosen to cancel or postpone shows in Glasgow this month and beyond.

From sell-out gigs at the 02 Academy and Barrowlands, to the Hydro. Here’s a full list of live music events that won’t be going ahead.

OVO Hydro

Deacon Blue have cancelled their Hydro concert on 19 December due to “historic levels of Covid infections circulating in the community”. This will now go ahead on 7th May 2022.

Amy Macdonald cancelled her sold out show on 17 December, which will now go ahead on Friday 18 March 2022. A statement from organisers DF Concerts said: “It has been a difficult 22 months for music fans, musicians and crew but following today's statement from the first minister, in order to make sure fan safety and enjoyment is at the heart of the gig, the show has been rescheduled to March 2022.”

Barrowlands

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie cancelled their show tonight (17 December) with a rescheduled date TBC.

Del Amitri also cancelled their shows on the 19, 20 and 21 December one of which was a free event for NHS staff, new dates have yet to be confirmed.

Skerryvore were due to play a New Year’s day gig but have cancelled and with no alternative date that works for both the venue and band in 2022, it won’t be going ahead at all. Refunds are in progress and should take four to seven days.

02 Academy

The Charlatans have announced that their gig won’t be going ahead on Saturday 18 December. Details of rescheduled dates will follow as soon as availability is confirmed.

The Skids & Big Country were due to play on 17 December, but this is to be rescheduled.

King Tut’s