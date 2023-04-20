Glasgow hotel wins top UK award

The Glasgow Hilton has been rated the best five star hotel in the UK

Irish coach tour operator CIE Tours awarded the Anderston hotel with the award after it had been voted for by their customers who visited the UK from North America.

To be considered for the award, you must have been given over 90% of a customer satisfaction rating for the previous year with the company then presenting an award of excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special recognition is then given to the best performing tourism provider which Glasgow’s Hilton scooped up having been judged by more than 10,000 visitors meaning that it was also the best in the UK.

Height: 70 metres (230 ft) Year constructed: 1992

They had to battle it out with over 300 other companies but still came out victorious with the Gold Award. CIE Tours originally began taking visitors to Ireland and then expanded their portfolio to Scotland in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their Chief Operations Officer Stephen Cotter was thrilled to present the Glasgow hotel with such an accolade saying, “We are delighted to report a strong recovery in our Scottish and UK tours since international travel re-opened following the pandemic. I want to acknowledge the resilience of our tourism partners who, having had a very difficult few years, enthusiastically welcomed back our visitors once restrictions were lifted.

“Their professionalism is reflected in the feedback from our visitors with overall satisfaction levels in 2022 only slightly less than 2019, despite a very challenging year for travel.

“We are very encouraged by the pipeline of bookings for the coming year, particularly in Scotland, which are ahead of expectations, and we look forward to ensuring that our partners and our host communities continue to benefit from our success in attracting visitors to travel to Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement