Pavement parking to be made illegal in Glasgow - with offenders to see hefty fine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers who park on a pavement in Glasgow will soon face a fine of up to £100.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 makes it illegal to park on the pavement in Scotland, as well as double parking and at dropped kerbs designed to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely. The law does not apply to dropped kerbs at private driveways.

Glasgow City Council are making preparations to begin enforcement of this law in early 2025 and will be enforcing the ban from Wednesday 29 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To inform drivers ahead of enforcement starting, parking attendants will place warning notices on vehicles parked illegally.

Councillor Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport, said: “Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs create road safety hazards across Glasgow and put vulnerable pedestrians and wheelchair users in danger every day.

“People with mobility issues or visual impairments, or those who are pushing a buggy or pram for example, will often struggle to get around their community because of pavement parking”

“Forcing people to walk on the carriageway in direct conflict with traffic is unacceptable and enforcing the new restrictions will make our street safer for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Double parking and dropped kerb parking also cause significant issues in streets around the city for pedestrians but also for drivers, who will find roads blocked and struggle to manoeuvre safely.”

Johnston Press

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 also makes it illegal to: double park, park adjacent to dropped kerbs at pedestrian crossing points, and park on road verges, which lie between roads and pavements.

Taxi drivers and blue badge holders will not be exempt from the pavement parking ban, and are expected to wait or park legally at all times.

When enforcement begins, the fine for parking illegally will be £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

More information is available here.