Pavilion Theatre cancels John Lydon show over claims tour manager ‘intimidated’ staff

John Lydon was due to take part in a Q&A session with fans at the theatre tonight (25 October).

Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What’s happening? A Glasgow show featuring John Lydon has been cancelled due to ‘intimidation and aggression’ from the tour manager of the Sex Pistols frontman.

The event, which was a Q&A session to promote Lydon’s book new book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, was cancelled hours before it was to take place at the Pavilion Theatre on Monday 25 October.

General manager Iain Gordon posted on the theatre’s social media to inform those attending, writing: “Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon's tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead.

“The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks.

“We are sorry if this affects you but as a company we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff. Our box office will be in contact with you directly to organise refund of your tickets.”

In response, Lydon’s official Twitter page posted: “Glasgow Pavilion has unexpectedly cancelled tonight’s show. We were informed of the cancellation at 2.48pm.”