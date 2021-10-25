The COP26 climate summit will be a huge event for Glasgow, when the red carpet is rolled out for world leaders, delegates and big names from around the world.

What’s happening? People like Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, former US President Barack Obama and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are unlikely to rock up at the Glasgow Travelodge last minute, seeking a money-saving deal.

Thankfully, if they are looking for luxury, Glasgow has lots of five-star hotels.

Where will the great and good of the world be staying? GlasgowWorld stuck its ear to the ground, hovered around the rumour mill, and tried its best to find out where some of the big COP26 attendees will be spending the night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Blythswood Square Hotel

With its stunning Georgian architecture and private gardens, the Blythswood Square Hotel has hosted a gaggle of A-listers over the years.

As well as being a five-star hotel, it also offers a city centre location and is just a quick drive (or walk or cycle, depending on how environmentally-friendly they want to be) from the SEC, where COP26 will be held.

GlasgowWorld understands that it is Prime Minister Boris Johnson who will be trying out the free bathrobes and fancy soaps at the Blythswood Square Hotel.

Jeff Bezos - Malmaison

The former Greek Orthodox Church turned boutique hotel is also just a few minutes away from the SEC - and just round the corner from the Blythswood Square Hotel if you fancy hanging out with Boris.

As well as being a top hotel, Malmaison also boasts Chez Mal - the popular basement restaurant - and the Chez Mal Bar, meaning there are great options available if you get peckish after a hard day deciding the fate of the world.

And who could be staying at Malmaison? Is it Jeff Bezos, who sends rockets into space but also seems to care about the environment? We think so.

Barack Obama - Waldorf Astoria, The Caledonian

Not all the world leaders will be resting up in Glasgow. It has already been confirmed that US President Joe Biden and the Queen will be staying in Edinburgh.

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh offers great views of Princes Street and Edinburgh Castle - the perfect place to stay if you fancy exploring the capital when not visiting Glasgow.

Which big name will be enjoying the tourist spots in Edinburgh, buying shortbread and an ‘I love Scotland’ shirt? GlasgowWorld thinks it might just be former US President Barack Obama.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - The Balmoral

Another Edinburgh tourist could be Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

But where does a Sheikh stay? We think this Sheikh might be staying at the other end of Princes Street from Obama, at the Balmoral. Perhaps they can meet up for an Edinburgh shopping trip and explore the new St James Quarter shopping centre, if they get bored of all the eco talk?