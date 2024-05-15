Pavilion to host a 'love letter to Billy Connolly' show celebrating the comedian's 50th anniversary at the theatre
On the 22nd-25th May, National Theatre of Scotland brings Dear Billy to the Pavilion Theatre stage - 50 years on from Glasgow comedian Billy Connolly's debut performance at the venue.
Dear Billy is a celebration of the life and legacy of Connolly, honouring his unparalleled wit, charm and irrepressibly Glaswegian spirit. Directed by Joe Douglas and written and performed by Gary McNair, the production pays tribute to Connolly's extraordinary career and enduring impact on Scottish culture - as told by the People of Scotland.
Billy Connolly's connection with the Pavilion Theatre runs deep, with the venue playing a pivotal role in his early career. The Glasgow theatre is one of the places The Big Yin honed his craft and built his reputation as one of Scotland's most beloved comedians.
Located in the heart of Glasgow's city centre, the Pavilion was home to Connolly’s unique blend of humour and storytelling several times throughout his career. These performances have since become legendary, with sold-out shows and loyal Glasgow audiences eagerly anticipating his appearances.
What’s more, Billy Connolly’s relationship with wider Scotland spans his extraordinary life and career over the last 80 years. The National Theatre of Scotland is plotting on a special map, all the places that have a personal connection to Billy, to help create a love letter from the people of Scotland to their favourite comedian.
They are inviting people to share their knowledge of Billy, stories, memories and photos, to make a living tribute to The Big Yin. More info here.
Dear Billy opens at the Pavilion Theatre on the 22nd May, where audiences can expect hilarious storytelling and a celebration of one of Glasgow's greatest treasures.
Tickets for the show are available for purchase online here or by contacting the box office at 0141 332 1846.
