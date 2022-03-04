1 in 3 Glasgow children living in poverty, charity reports

Around one in three children in Glasgow still live in poverty according to the Citizens Advice Bureaux who helped 4000 kids living in deprivation last year.

The figure is higher than the national average, which confirms one in four children are living in poverty across the country.

The Citizens Advice Bureaux (CABx), which is made up of eight teams across the city, and works in some of the most impoverished areas, helped 3200 adults and 4000 children struggling to make ends meet. At least 51 percent of these clients were in the lowest income bracket.

Liz Willis, speaking for the Glasgow CABx, said: “It is shocking that in 2022 we have so many children living in poverty.

The UK Poverty Report 2022 was released this week (Image: Shutterstock)

“Every day we see the stress of families trying to cope on very low incomes. With the energy crisis and the rise in the cost of living, this situation is only going to get worse. We continue to work in partnership across the city to improve the lives of people in our communities.

“Our work in maximising incomes and supporting people facing mounting debts, sheriff’s officers and evictions is absolutely vital to helping those struggling to feed their children and keep the family together.